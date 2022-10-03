Willowbrooke Psychiatric Center announced its relocation to a new office in the Mirror Lake area of Villa Rica.
The Willowbrooke Psychiatric Center for adults is moving to a new office in Mirror Lake in Villa Rica. The center for adults is moving from 209 Cooley Drive near Home Depot to Tanner’s Mirror Lake Medical Office Building at 101 Quartz Drive.
The last day for the center on Cooley Drive was Thursday, Sept. 29. The center’s first day in its new location was Monday, Oct. 3. Anyone with an in-person appointment after Oct. 3 or later in the year should go to Willowbrooke Psychiatric Center’s new office at 101 Quartz Drive, Suite 103-B, Villa Rica, according to a press release. The center’s phone number, 770-812-3530, will remain the same.
“We are excited about the new office, which will provide a more convenient location for our patients,” said Kenneth Genova, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist and executive medical director of Willowbrooke at Tanner. “We are committed to providing the best possible care for our patients, and this move will help us do that.”
Willowbrooke Psychiatric Center’s office for adults will be in the same suite as its clinic for children and adults. The center also has offices in Carrollton and Cartersville.
According to the release, each office provides comprehensive psychiatric and medication management services to help patients find their way back to a healthy mind, life and body. The center’s board-certified psychiatrists diagnose and treat a wide variety of mental health issues through psychiatric evaluations, psychotherapeutic intervention and medication management.
