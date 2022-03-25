Willie Harold Wynn, 73, of Carrollton, died on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 348 Frashier Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday March 25, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THIS EVENT.
Final arrangements Have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.