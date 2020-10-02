Willie Ralph “Buckeye” Wyatt, 49, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Sept. 21, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton, Georgia, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Bowdon Community Cemetery. His viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and family hour will be 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others the family request that everyone wear a mask for the viewing and the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street in Carrollton.
