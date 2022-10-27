Mr. Willie Thomas Mitchell Sr., age 78, of Eastaboga, AL died on October 18, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday October 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday October 28, 2022 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
