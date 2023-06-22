Willie Swain, 61, of Carrollton, died on June 19, 2023.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Pinetuckey Missionary Baptist Church, 1101 Burwell Mt. Zion Road, Carrollton, with Pastor Wade Winters, Eulogist.
follow in the church cemetery.
Viewing will be Friday, June 23, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
To plant a tree in memory of Willie Swain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.