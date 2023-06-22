Willie Swain, 61, of Carrollton, died on June 19, 2023.

Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Pinetuckey Missionary Baptist Church, 1101 Burwell Mt. Zion Road, Carrollton, with Pastor Wade Winters, Eulogist.

