Mr. Willie Norman, age 64, of Winston died on July 29, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Viewing will be Tuesday August 9, 2022 from noon until the funeral hour. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

