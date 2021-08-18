Deacon Willie Frank Marchman of Villa Rica, Georgia, departed this Life on August 15, 2021.
Marchman was the husband of Shirley Marchman, who represents Ward 1 on the Villa Rica City Council.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday August, 22, 2021 at the Mt. Prospect Baptist Church at 1 p.m.
Visitation will be held Saturday , August 21, 2021 at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church from 4-7 p.m.
For more Information contact Alfred F. Wilson Funeral Home 770-459-3667.
