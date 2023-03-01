Willie Mae Anderson

Ms. Willie Mae Anderson, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. She was born on May 6, 1928, the daughter of the late William Henry “W.H.” Anderson and the late Annie Mae Adams Anderson.

Willie Mae retired from Carroll EMC, worked as an Economics Professor at the University of West Georgia, was a Church of God Minister, and pastored Sargent Congregational Holiness Church and Lowell Congregational Holiness Church. She was a faithful member of the New Beginnings Church of God.

Service information

Mar 2
Visitation
Thursday, March 2, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Mar 2
Service
Thursday, March 2, 2023
3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
