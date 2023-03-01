Ms. Willie Mae Anderson, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. She was born on May 6, 1928, the daughter of the late William Henry “W.H.” Anderson and the late Annie Mae Adams Anderson.
Willie Mae retired from Carroll EMC, worked as an Economics Professor at the University of West Georgia, was a Church of God Minister, and pastored Sargent Congregational Holiness Church and Lowell Congregational Holiness Church. She was a faithful member of the New Beginnings Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jessie Lee Anderson, Jodie Davis Anderson, Milton Luther Anderson, and William Johnnie Anderson; and sister, Omie Anderson Hardegree, welcomed her into Heaven.
She is survived by her nephews, William Oliver Hardegree (Barbara) ; seven great nephews and nieces; eleven great-great nephews and nieces; eight great-great-great nephews and nieces; and three great-great-great-great nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. from Martin and Hightower Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Burrell officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
