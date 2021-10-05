Willie Marvin Hill, 81, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 28, 2021.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
His viewing was on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone must wear a mask to the funeral service.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home Carrollton, Ga. 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117.
