Willie Walter Callaway, 87, of Temple, Georgia, died on June 20, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church, 132 Rome Street in Temple. Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
