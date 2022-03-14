Ace Williamson walked it off for Carrollton baseball last Thursday in an extra-innings thriller against Norcross.
It was still 5-5 going into the bottom of the ninth, after neither team could find a run through the first period and a half of extra-innings. After tying the game with a hit in the bottom of the seventh, it was again crunch-time for Williamson and the Trojans.
With one out and runners on first and second, Williamson stepped up to the plate. On the first pitch of the at-bat, he nailed a line drive, this time to right field, and Carson Sewell rounded third and scored the winning run. The Trojans won 6-5.
Norcross was up 4-0 after two and a half innings of play, following a two-run double by Jackson Bussey in the first and two ground-ball-driven runs in the second and third. Carrollton didn’t get on the board until the bottom of the third when Cam McLendon hit a sacrifice fly to send Andrew Albertus home.
It was 4-1 Norcross going into the fourth, and the Trojans put Cade Cosper on the mound. Cosper forced Norcross to go three-up three-down with a ground-out and two strikeouts. This allowed Carrollton to cut into the Norcross lead as Turner Fricks scored on an error at shortstop. Cosper also attempted to score on the error, but he was tagged out advancing to home plate. It was 4-2 Norcross at that point, and it stayed that way until the seventh inning.
In the top of the seventh, Norcross added on an insurance run as Charlie Smith grounded out to send a run home. Norcross was up 5-2 going into the bottom of the final inning. Carrollton needed some late-game magic, and that’s exactly what they got.
Carrollton quickly loaded the bases after Riley Anderson and McLendon had singles and Seth Childers walked. Carrollton’s Fricks sent the first run in with a sac-fly to left field. Cosper walked to load the bases yet again, and Carrollton’s hero Williamson stepped up to the plate. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Williamson nailed a line drive to left field, and two runners went home. The game was tied at 5-5. Albertus grounded out to end the seventh, and it was time for extra innings.
That was when Williamson walked it off for the Trojans in the bottom of the ninth, very similarly to his hit in the bottom of the seventh. It was Williamson’s two line-drive singles that made the difference in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.