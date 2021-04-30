The Carrollton High baseball Trojans swept the opening round series of the GHSA 6A tournament Thursday. Hosting Habersham Central, the Region 5 champions won the first game 9-4 and then run-ruled the visitors in five innings in Game 2 12-1.
Ace Williamson had a monster series with one traditional home run over the right field fence and another bouncing off the indoor facility in right field. To add to it he hit an inside the park home run totaling 11 RBI on the day.
In the opener, Carrollton jumped on Habersham early scoring one run in the first inning, four in the second, one more in the third, and answering a two-run rally in the top of the fourth getting those two back to reclaim a six-run advantage. There was another trade of runs in the sixth.
The Trojans plated their nine runs on 18 hits.
Eli Runyan pitched 5 and 2/3 innings giving up five hits and three earned runs with 10 strikeouts. Conner Herriott came in and finished off the top of the sixth inning and Samuel Simpson closed out the game pitching the seventh.
Colton Cosper, Bear Madliak and Parker Willis all had three hits, and Williamson hit two home runs to drive home six runs. Runyan had two hits, and Willis, Chaz Hickman and Tucker Sullivan each drove in a run.
Moving on to the second game, Trojan bats stayed hot in Game 2 scoring 12 runs on 15 hits.
Colton Cosper pitched a complete game giving up seven hits and one earned run, striking out five with no walks.
Williamson circled the bases one more time during a perfect 4-4 day and added five RBI. Madliak drove in three runs on three hits, Runyan drove in two runs and Sullivan, Riley Anderson and Willis each had two hits.
In the second round of Class 6A, Carrollton High — now 29-3 overall — is paired with 26-5 Lassiter High of Marietta, which eliminated Cambridge High in the first round. The best-of-3 series is in Carrollton, dates and times still to be announced.
