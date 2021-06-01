SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The journey to state sports competitions and to success is one of hard work, commitment, training and patience. Track and field is no different.
On April 30, Cobb County Parks and Recreation hosted GRPA (Georgia Recreation and Park Association) District 5 Class A Track and Field Championship. This year Douglas County had two Track Clubs participating — Legacy Athletics led by Coach Ken Jones and the new club, West Georgia United led by Coach Markeith Whitlock.
Although the numbers of participants weren’t as large as desired due to COVID-19 restrictions, there were still a lot of participants in the events this season. That was evident from the participation and the patience that the community members showed in making the children’s involvement a priority.
“My goal is to positively involve our community youth in activities that combat destructive involvement and obesity, while impacting health, wellness, fitness, involvement, and athletic potential,” said Brandon Davis, athletics program coordinator.
The meet allowed athletes to participate in sprints, middle distance races, distance runs, throwing and jumping events. Athletes who placed in the top three in each county event were given the opportunity to represent Douglas County at the May 7-9 GRPA Class A State Track & Field Championship.
The athletes who advanced in their respective individual events were:
Golden Williams, who is this year’s DCPR Athlete of the Year (Deer Lick Park). Girls 10U Legacy Athletics
400m — GRPA State Champion & 1st Place Gold Medalist
800m — GRPA State Champion & 1st Place Gold Medalist
High Jump — GRPA State Champion & 1st Place Gold Medalist
Kendrick Jones 8U West Georgia United
Softball Throw — GRPA State Champion & 1st Place Gold Medalist
District and State Track Results
2021 GRPA DISTRICT 5 CLASS A CHAMPIONS
1st Place Gold Medalists
1. Destiny Clowney - 100m (8U) West Georgia United
2. Destiny Clowney - 200m (8U) West Georgia United
3. Destiny Clowney - Running Long Jump (8U) West Georgia United
4. Kendrick Jones - Softball Throw (8U) West Georgia United
5. Jayden Ziegler - 50m (8U) West Georgia United
6. Golden Williams - 400m (10U) Legacy Athletics
7. Golden Williams - 800m (10U) Legacy Athletics
8. Golden Williams - High Jump (10U) Legacy Athletics
9. Donevin Sinnamon - Softball Throw (10U) West Georgia United
10. David Clowney - 400m (12U) West Georgia United
2nd Place Gold Medalists
1. Jace Coleman - Standing Long Jump (8U) West Georgia United
2. Amari Dogans - 400m (8U) West Georgia United
3. Caden Nichols - 100m (8U) West Georgia United
4. Caden Nichols - 200m (8U) West Georgia United
5. Braeden Whitlock - Softball Throw (8U) West Georgia United
6. Don’Asia Lee - 100m (10U) West Georgia United
7. David Clowney - Running Long Jump (12U) West Georgia United
8. Donnie Lee - 200m - (10U) West Georgia United
3rd Place Gold Medalists
1. Don’Asia Lee - Standing Long Jump (10U) West Georgia United
2. Anthony Matthews - Softball Throw (10U) West Georgia United
4th Place Ribbons
1. Amari Dogans - 200m (8U) West Georgia United
2. Kendrick Jones - 50m (8U) West Georgia United
3. Jayden Ziegler - 100m (8U) West Georgia United
4. Jayden Ziegler - Standing Long Jump (8U) West Georgia United
5. Don’Asia Lee - 200m (10U) West Georgia United
6. Austin Coverson - Running Long Jump (10U) West Georgia United
7. Donnie Lee - Softball Throw - (10U) West Georgia United
8. Donnie Lee - 400m - (10U) West Georgia United
9. Anthony Matthews - 100m (10U) West Georgia United
5th Place Ribbons
1. Travis Bell - Softball Throw (8U) West Georgia United
2. Jace Coleman - 400m (8U) West Georgia United
3. Austin Coverson - 100m (10U) West Georgia United
4. Anthony Matthews - 200m (10U) West Georgia United
5. David Clowney - 200m (12U) West Georgia United
6th Place Ribbons
1. Jace Coleman - 200m (8U) West Georgia United
2. Amari Dogans - Standing Long Jump (8U) West Georgia United
3. Kendrick Jones - 100m (8U) West Georgia United
4. Keion Edwards - Softball Throw - (12U) West Georgia United
7th Place Ribbons
1. Travis Bell — 400m (8U) West Georgia United
2. Braeden Whitlock - 50m (8U) West Georgia United
8th Place Ribbons
1. Austin Coverson - 400m (10U) West Georgia United
2. Brendan Posey - 100m - (12U) West Georgia United
4 x100 Team: 2nd Place
8U Team: Caden Nichols, Jace Coleman, Jayden Ziegler & Kendrick JonesWest Georgia United
2021 GRPA CLASS A STATE TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONS
1st Place Gold Medalists: State Champions
1. Golden Williams - 400m (10U) Legacy Athletics
2. Golden Williams - 800m (10U) Legacy Athletics
3. Golden Williams - High Jump (10U) Legacy Athletics
4. Kendrick Jones - Softball Throw (8U) West Georgia United
2nd Place Silver Medalists
1. Braeden Whitlock - Softball Throw (8U) West Georgia United
2. Jayden Ziegler - 50m (8U) West Georgia United
3. Destiny Clowney - 100m (8U) West Georgia United
4. Destiny Clowney - 200m (8U) West Georgia United
3rd Place Bronze Medalists
1. Anthony Matthews - Softball Throw (10U) West Georgia United
2. Destiny Clowney - Running Long Jump (8U) West Georgia United
3. Caden Nichols - 100m (8U) West Georgia United
4. Don’Asia Lee - 100m (10U) West Georgia United
5. Caden Nichols - 200m (8U) West Georgia United
4th Place Ribbons
1. Jace Coleman - Standing Long Jump (8U) West Georgia United
2. Donevin Sinnamon - Softball Throw (10U) West Georgia United
3. David Clowney - Running Long Jump (12U) West Georgia United
4. Don’Asia Lee - 200m (10U) West Georgia United
6th Place Ribbons
1. Amari Dogans - 400m (8U) West Georgia United
2. David Clowney - 400m (12U) West Georgia United
8th Place Ribbons
1. Don’Asia Lee - Standing Long Jump (10U) West Georgia United
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.