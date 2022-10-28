William “Wild Bill” Wallace

William G. Wallace passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. surrounded by loved ones.
Will, Wild Bill, William and Will Will was born on March 4, 1962, he was preceded in death by his mother and leaves 1 brother and 4 sisters and 2 cities of many who loved him.
William began a life of meeting and loving people and working hard.
In 1986 William met Bubba Barker who became his lifelong friend. Bubba was there often when William needed rides and to have his checks cashed. Bubba supported William to the end, even though he was a Tennessee fan.
One day in 1996, Shane Sullivan of Bremen met William walking on the road and in a moment, they began a journey as William joined Shane’s family. At this time, William gained 2 brothers and an adoptive mom and pop. William joined this family for many meals through the years and especially Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and William's birthday. William was a great part of the Bremen High School sports while he lived in Bremen.
Later William moved to Carrollton where he began to work with Briggs and Associates (Supportive Employment Specialist) to be able to support William with his work career. William began his work career with Hardees where he worked for 7-8 years and each morning, he brought joy to a group who had breakfast daily there. They all became very special to each other and the birthday and Christmas celebrations were wonderful. At one of the breakfast mornings, Bobby Green approached William about coming to work for he and his family at Billy Bob’s and that began a new work family. William and Bobby watched many Bremen-Bowdon games from different sides of the field but rode to and from the games together. William gained another family with Bobby, Beverly, Bill and Leann Green and the team at Billy Bob’s.
At both of these jobs, William walked or rode his bike to and from work with never a complaint. William has been able to make friends with whomever he meets. His dear neighbors, Odessa and Claire have been dear supporters to William in their apartment complex.
William has left his mark on many of us. He never asked for things, but enjoyed life and SPORTS. William was able to give anyone the current facts on any sport. He lived a simple life, but with love and kindness to all he met.
He did understand that Jesus loved him and that he could love Jesus back. William never worried about life and never complained. We need to learn from this friend of ours that Life is a joy, and make the most of each day and be content. “This is the day the Lord hath made let us rejoice and be glad in it”. Ps 118:24.
The celebration will be a bit different as we honor William, please come casual in your dress with your favorite team.
In lieu of flowers, please have lunch at Billy Bob’s and remember Will.
Visitation will be Monday, October 31, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. with Stephen Peeples conducting the service and Donnie Muse leading the music.
Pallbearers will be Bill Green, Bubba Barker, Shane Sullivan, Chris Sullivan, Donnie Arp and JD Robinson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Sullivan, Cody Robinson, Newt Muse, Roger Duggins, Wayne Marchman and the team at Billy Bob’s.
Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
