William “Wayne” Eidson was born January 9, 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama to Buel and Kathryn Eidson. He went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ December 5, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his parents Buel and Kathryn Eidson. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Terri, a daughter Whitney Alkhatib, step-son Matt Willingham, and four grandchildren, Kyndal Willingham, Braxton Dunaway, Owais and Musa Alkhatib. They were all a joy to his life.
Also survived by brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tony and Tina Harmon, David and Penny Whitley; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sherry and Rob Johnson, and father-in-law, Sonny Harmon.
He was blessed to have lifelong friends Mike Weeks, Tom Smith, John Jones, Kent Peterson and Jack Echols, along with many cherished friends within the golfing community.
Wayne graduated high school from Marion Military lnstitute in 1968. He received a Golf Scholarship to Polk Junior College in Winter Haven, Florida in 1969 and 1970, and was a member of the Golf Team. He transferred to the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, to complete his education. He loved the “Crimson Tide”, and always loved to shout “Roll Tide!” before a big game.
He returned home to Birmingham to work in the family business Eidson & Dekel Produce, but his passion for the game of golf called him to the LPGA Tour to caddie, and then to the PGA Tour, where he caddied for three years.
His friend and touring pro Mac McLendon got him started on the men’s tour, and he also worked for 1973 Masters Champion Tommy Aaron, and eight-time PGA Tour winner Bruce Devlin. He moved to Atlanta and was Vice President of Sales for Taylor Freezer.
When he retired in 2015, his love for golf led him to Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton, GA, where he worked in the Pro shop. He valued his friendships with the members, and his weekly golfing buddies, the ‘Gray Hairs’.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held January 7, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton, GA. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be sent to Sunset Hills Country Club Jr Golf program, Attention: Justin Japour, 1 West Club Drive, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
