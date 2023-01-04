William Wayne Eidson

William “Wayne” Eidson was born January 9, 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama to Buel and Kathryn Eidson. He went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ December 5, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his parents Buel and Kathryn Eidson. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Terri, a daughter Whitney Alkhatib, step-son Matt Willingham, and four grandchildren, Kyndal Willingham, Braxton Dunaway, Owais and Musa Alkhatib. They were all a joy to his life.

Trending Videos