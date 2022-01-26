William Todd George, age 44, of Cedartown, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022. He was born May 22, 1977, in Carrollton, Ga. son of Mr. William Randy George and Catherine Elizabeth Cable Newbury. Mr. George was in the construction industry. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his daughters, Hannah Lawrence and Aubrey Bosley of Douglasville and Ashley Lawrence of Alabama; Son, Will Lawrence of Temple; brothers, Kevin and Heather George of Villa Rica, Chad George and Shirley Ayers of Cedartown, Christopher George and Miranda Nix of Tallapoosa; sisters, Sandi and spouse Robert Caldwell of Watkinsville; Jennifer and spouse Danny Brown of Buchanan; grandson, Drew Bosley; grandmother, Frances George of Woodstock.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Saturday, January 29 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Memorial Services will be conducted at 11:00AM from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-Wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
