William Stanley Taylor, age 65, of Bremen, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Alma, Georgia on July 4, 1957, son of the late Charles Edmund Taylor and Margaret Scott Taylor. He worked for 40 years as a Medical Tech and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Buchanan.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Cook Taylor; children, Leanna Peters (Steve) of Carrollton, Ryan Taylor (Beth Holt) of Bowdon, Heath Taylor (Laurel Jones) of LaGrange, John Pope of Bremen, Alison Pope (Corey Simpson) of Bremen; sister, Alynda Jones (Jared) of LaGrange; brother, Steve Taylor (Julie) of Simpson, SC; grandchildren, Luke, Caleb, Rhett, Riley, Piper and Reese.
Services will be conducted on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 3:30 pm from the First Baptist Church of Buchanan, with Dr. Allen Wilburn officiating. Ryan Taylor, Heath Taylor, Jared Jones, Jim Wheeler, Walter Jones, Jesse Walton, Tyler Sheats and Jake Walton will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Cemetery in Villa Rica.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour, at the First Baptist Church of Buchanan.
Share your thought and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.