Mr. William Savoy Brown, 85, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on March 6, 2023.
Mr. Brown was born on October 3, 1937 in the Kansas Community of Carroll County to the late Lewis and Zada Teague Brown. He graduated from Bowdon High School and then attended the University of West Georgia. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He married his sweetheart, Tommie Marlow Brown, and settled in the same community that he was raised. He and Tommie celebrated their 54 years of marriage in January.
Savoy was retired from Lamar Manufacturing but continued working as a master tailor until his death. He was exceptional with thread and needle and tailor fitted countless suits for the gentlemen of west Georgia. But as much as he enjoyed his work, spending time with family and friends brought him the most joy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his brothers, Beaurel Brown and Grady Brown; and his sisters and brother-in-law, Bernell and Stanley Crawford and Berniece Norton.
Survivors include his wife, Tommie Brown; his sons, Scott (Mandy) Brown of Waco, Georgia and Jay (Marcy) Brown of Tallapoosa, Georgia; his grandchildren, Jessi (Chad), Jacob, Andrew, Tristan (Keaven), Nolan, Meghann, and Braden; and his great-grandchildren, Lea and Walker; his brother, Roger Brown (Carol) of Carrollton, Georgia and his sister, Joyce Brown Parrish (Blake) of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Funeral services were on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Kansas Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
