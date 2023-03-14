William Savoy Brown

Mr. William Savoy Brown, 85, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on March 6, 2023.

Mr. Brown was born on October 3, 1937 in the Kansas Community of Carroll County to the late Lewis and Zada Teague Brown. He graduated from Bowdon High School and then attended the University of West Georgia. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He married his sweetheart, Tommie Marlow Brown, and settled in the same community that he was raised. He and Tommie celebrated their 54 years of marriage in January.

To plant a tree in memory of William Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos