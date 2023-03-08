William Savoy Brown, 85, of Bowdon, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Tanner Medical Center.

Mr. Brown was born on Oct. 3, 1937, in the Kansas Community of Carroll County to the late Lewis and Zada Teague Brown. He graduated from Bowdon High School and then from the University of West Georgia. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He married his sweetheart, Tommie Marlow Brown, and settled in the same community that he was raised. He and Tommie celebrated their 54 years of marriage in January.

To plant a tree in memory of Savoy Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos