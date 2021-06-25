William Buel Richards, 71, of Buchanan, died on June 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Richards family.
