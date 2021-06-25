William Buel Richards, 71, of Buchanan, died on June 23, 2021.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel.

Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Richards family.

To send flowers to the family of William Richards, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 26
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 26, 2021
11:00AM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
2692 Monroe Mill Rd.
Buchanan, GA 30113
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.