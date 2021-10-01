Mr. William Thomas Ray, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 28, 2021. He was 87.
Mr. Ray was born on July 8, 1934, in Tallapoosa, Georgia, to the late Frank and Bessie Turner Ray. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was retired after having worked for many years as a carpenter.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice Brown Ray.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Kevin Geter and Bro. Tony Morris will officiate. nterment will follow in Bowdon City Cemetery. Prior to the service on Saturday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service hour.
Due to the current health situation, we kindly ask that you consider wearing a mask and continue to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
