William Ray Coppenger age 90 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Wellstar Community Hospice in Austell, Georgia.
The family will hold an inurnment on Saturday, December 18, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at New Providence Baptist Church in Tellico Plains, Tennessee.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.