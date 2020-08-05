Charles William Ragland, 83, of Carrollton, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020.
He was born on July 30, 1937, in Heard County, Georgia, son of the late Tillman Ragland and Mozelle Payton Ussery. He worked for General Motors for more than 35 years in Lakewood.
William never met a stranger. He would talk your ears off even if he had just met you! He loved his sports teams, the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons, Georgia Bulldogs, and he was heartbroken when Dale Earnhart passed. He loved his Carrollton Trojans and would listen to them on the radio every single Friday night during football season.
He loved his wife, Rachel and was a great father to his children. He will be greatly missed but the family takes comfort in knowing he is sitting at the feet of Jesus tonight!
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Larry Ragland.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rachel Walker Ragland, of Carrollton; children, Belinda Jeroszko (Mark) of Salisbury, North Carolina, Randy Ragland of Temple, and Beverly Ragland of Dallas; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens with Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
