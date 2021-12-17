William Pete Smith, age 82, went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2021.
Pete Smith is survived by his wife Sherry Smith, of Villa Rica Georgia. His children Toby (Joy) Smith, Eddie (Natalie) Smith, Simon Smith, Missie (Sid) Scott, and Pat Brown; grandchildren Shelby Scott, Carey Smith, Laurie & Jason Hart, Jared & Crystal Davis, Steven & Nicole Smith, Kyndall & Carl Snapp, Christopher Edwards, and Jake Edwards; and great grandchildren Madison, Brody, Max, Addison, Nola, and Walker.
Pete Smith was born on Christmas Day in 1938 to Carl & Violet Smith. Pete had many loving family members and an abundance of loving and caring friends.
Pete was a former Marine, an accomplished carpenter, a published musician, a boxing coach and a retired Deputy Sherriff. Over his lifetime Pete had received many awards and notable accomplishments. Including, being inducted into the amateur boxing hall of fame.
Pete was a social and active man who was deeply involved in his community as a boxing coach and a musician. His family and friends will always remember him as a funny, kind, and generous man.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Pete Smith on Jan. 2, 2022 between 2-5 p.m. at the WPA Building in Carrollton Georgia. All who knew and loved Pete are welcome to attend and celebrate his enormous life. The family would like to celebrate Pete in the way he loved to live. With food, music, and storytelling. In the spirit of that, bring a covered dish if you can, an instrument or a song if you play, and a story to tell if you have one.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Alzheimer’s Association.
