William Parham

Bill Parham, 70, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1950, in Toccoa, Georgia, and was the proud son of Mr. William Howard Parham, Sr., and the late Mrs. Betty Moselle Taylor Parham.
He spent most of his life in Columbus, Georgia, ultimately graduating from Columbus High School and Columbus State University.
After spending four years in the Georgia National Guard, he went on to have a successful career in manufacturing. He was a mechanical engineer through and through and could often be found tinkering around or building a new contraption in his shop. There was nothing Bill couldn’t draw, build, or fix and he was often to the go-to call from his kids when a car broke down or when a handy man was needed.
He married the love of his life, Troyanne Stapleton Parham, on a hot July day in Eufaula, Alabama, and they built a wonderful life together. They shared four children, who adored him, and five grandchildren, who affectionately knew him as “Poppy.”
He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, a lover of ice cream, and a true outdoorsman who loved being on the water.
He was also a member of Midway Church.
Bill is preceded in death by his brother, Bob Parham; his mother, Betty Moselle Taylor Parham; as well as his grandparents, Gilliard Burmah “Poppy” Taylor, and Myrtle Nicholson “Mimi” Taylor; Furman Merritt “Grandaddy” Parham, and Sallie Carson “Granny” Parham.
He is survived by his wife Troyanne Stapleton Parham, of Villa Rica; his daughters and sons-in-law, Sallie and Barrett Napps, of Villa Rica, Brett Taylor and Zachery Smith, of Villa Rica, and Haley Parham, of Columbus; his son and daughter-in-law, Trey and Geena Parham, of Villa Rica; his father, Mr. William Howard Parham, Sr., of Columbus; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Linda Parham, of Hammond, Louisiana; grandchildren, Rylee, Zoey, Raygen, Harlon and Theo; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Midway Church in Villa Rica on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 4 p.m. at Midway Church with Pastor Chad Clifton officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Georgia Conservancy at https://www.georgiaconservancy.org/support.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica will be overseeing the arrangements. 770-459-3694
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.