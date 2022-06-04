William Lafayette Lockhart, 85, of Pulaski, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Lockhart was born on Oct. 15, 1936, in Nashville, Tennessee, to William Lafayette and Ruth Beatrice Finley Lockhart.
He was of the Baptist faith, member of the National Chemistry Society, and preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Lockhart, of Pulaski; son, William L Lockhart, lll, (Greg Carroll) of Birmingham, Alabama; daughter, Dawn Jordan (Charles), of Brentwood; grandchildren, Catherine Lockhart, Melissa Lockhart, Robert Jordan.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
