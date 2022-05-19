William “Larry” Windom, 74, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022.
He was born to the late William Clarence Windom and the late Katrina Elizabeth Woods on Nov. 10, 1947.
After graduating high school, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1976, he married the love of his life, Sherry Malinda Windom.
In his free time, Larry loved gardening and taking care of his cattle and he was a member of the Carroll County Cattlemen’s Association.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Lester Fielder; and brothers-in-law, Smith “Red” Wilkins and Charles Anderson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Sherry Windom; sons, Ryan and Crystal Windom, and Clint and Adriann Windom; grandchildren, Conner Windom, Bella Windom, Luke Windom, Joule Windom, and Wattson Windom; sisters and brother-in-law, Doris Wilkins, Nancy Anderson, and Susan and Harrison Cain.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 4 p.m. from Martin and Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Harrison Windom and Clint Windom officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2-4 p.m.
In keeping with the family’s wishes his body will be cremated following the service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
