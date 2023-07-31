Mr. William Larry Horsley, age 69, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Mr. Horsley was born in Carroll County, Georgia on September 22, 1953, the son of Mildred Lewis and the late William Harry Horsley.
He graduated from Carrollton High School Class of 1971. Larry’s career in the retail grocery business began in 1971. He worked for Big Star, Food Giant and Food Lion as store manager for 35 years. He was currently an independent distributor for Flowers Baking Company. He loved his Georgia Bulldogs, Carrollton Trojans, fishing and was of the Baptist faith.
Larry shared enduring love with his wife, Pam, to whom he was married for 49 and a half years. Their marriage was a commitment of dedication and unwavering love for each other. He cherished his girls, Brook and Jennifer and enjoyed watching them become the remarkable women they are today. His love for his grandchildren was endless. He embraced the role of PaPa with open arms and a big heart and enjoyed every moment spent with them. He also loved family gatherings and was happiest when spending time with them.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Pam; daughters and sons-in-law, Brook (Jamey) Williams, Jennifer (Jeremy) Hancock; beloved grandchildren, Colton, Lillian, Kyndell, Eislee, Alissa, Cohen; brother, Tony Horsley; and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with Deacon Raymond Ivey officiating. Pallbearers will be Brandon Horsley, Scott Robinson, Cohen Hancock, Jason Smith, Dustin Carroll and Jay Hanson. Honorary pallbearer will be Stan Evans.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Pancreatic Association, APA Foundation, 3904 West 126th Street, Leawood, Kansas 66209.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
