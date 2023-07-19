William Jonathan Brown, III, aged 88, of Irwin County, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. WJ, “Dub,” was born on November 2, 1934, in Ocilla, Georgia, the son of the late William Jonathan Columbus Brown, II, and the late Geneva Ruth Simmons Brown. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister Nita Brown Burns of Carrollton, Georgia; sister-in-law, Peggy K. Brown of Pensacola, Florida; his nephews, James Michael Burns and Johnathan David Burns; and nieces Tracy Murphy, Erica Barron, and Jill Bostick, and their families.
WJ grew up in the community of Abba, Georgia in Irwin County, where he spent his childhood helping on the family farm, fishing, and attending Abba Baptist Church. After graduating high school from Fitzgerald High School in 1953, WJ enrolled at the University of Georgia where he received a B.A. in Business Administration in 1957.
WJ began his business career with Philco, an electronics manufacturer, and worked with the company initially in Georgia and then in Texas until 1961 when Ford purchased the firm. WJ continued his career in sales with Ford until July 1964. His father’s unexpected passing left his family’s farm without a manager. WJ returned to Abba and ran the farm until 1975. He was an integral member of the Abba community. After joining the First Baptist Church of Fitzgerald, he taught Sunday School for many years. He also served as a member of the Abba Lodge No. 550, F.&A.M.
A lifelong bachelor, WJ remained committed to his family. He took great pride in his nephews, passing along his enthusiasm for fishing, questionable golfing skills, and love of Georgia football. He was a terrific travel companion, having visited most of the 50 States, parts of Europe, and most college football stadiums in the South. Most of all, he was devoted to his friends, mother, brother and sister, and their families.
During the final months of his life, WJ was well cared for by the excellent staff of the Memory Care unit of Laurel Glen. His family wishes to thank them for their devoted service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Harold W. Brown.
Visitation will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Fitzgerald, Georgia on Saturday, July 22 at Noon. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 995 Bethlehem Church Road, Fitzgerald, Georgia, 31750.
