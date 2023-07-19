William Jonathan Brown, III, aged 88, of Irwin County, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. WJ, “Dub,” was born on November 2, 1934, in Ocilla, Georgia, the son of the late William Jonathan Columbus Brown, II, and the late Geneva Ruth Simmons Brown. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister Nita Brown Burns of Carrollton, Georgia; sister-in-law, Peggy K. Brown of Pensacola, Florida; his nephews, James Michael Burns and Johnathan David Burns; and nieces Tracy Murphy, Erica Barron, and Jill Bostick, and their families.

WJ grew up in the community of Abba, Georgia in Irwin County, where he spent his childhood helping on the family farm, fishing, and attending Abba Baptist Church. After graduating high school from Fitzgerald High School in 1953, WJ enrolled at the University of Georgia where he received a B.A. in Business Administration in 1957.

Service information

Jul 22
Visitation
Saturday, July 22, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
995 Bethlehem Church Rd
Fitzgerald, GA 31750
Jul 22
Graveside
Saturday, July 22, 2023
1:00PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
995 Bethlehem Church Rd
Fitzgerald, GA 31750
