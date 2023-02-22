William Jesse Johnson, Jr., 75, of Temple, Georgia passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023. He was born on July 29, 1947. He is the son of the late William Jesse Johnson, Sr. and the late Virginia Evans Johnson. Mr. Johnson is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Naranjo Johnson; daughter and son in law, Patricia and Walter Betit of Stuart, Florida.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Dr. Billy Godwin will be officiating. Interment will follow at Beulah Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.