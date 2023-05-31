William Janell Garner, 77, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023. He was born on August 3, 1945. He is the son of the late Robert Arrelice Garner and the late Mary Larilla Washington.
William loved his family and enjoyed life. He was a member of the Villa Rica Masonic Lodge #72 and the Haymakers Square Dancing Club. He worked as a well driller for many years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Faye Lowe Garner. Survivors include his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his sweetheart Shirley Miller.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM at Friendship Baptist Church in Winston.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
