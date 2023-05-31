William Janell Garner, 77, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023. He was born on August 3, 1945. He is the son of the late Robert Arrelice Garner and the late Mary Larilla Washington.

William loved his family and enjoyed life. He was a member of the Villa Rica Masonic Lodge #72 and the Haymakers Square Dancing Club. He worked as a well driller for many years.

