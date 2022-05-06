William Isley

William Cecil Isley, 70, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on May 1, 2022.
Home going service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in the chapel of Alfred F. Wilson Funeral Home at 1 p.m.
Interment will be at Garden of Rest Villa Rica.
Viewing of remains will be on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Alfred F Wilson Funeral Home.
A livestream of the funeral will be available beginning at 12:45 p.m. at https://alfredwilsonfuneralhome.weebly.com/.
