William Brent Hames, 36, of Bowdon, died on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
He was born on July 15, 1985, in Marietta, the son of the late Mr. William Tylor Hames and Mrs. Stephanie Hames Nash.
Mr. Hames had a great love for music including Christian music. He was known to be a great drummer.
He enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, and cooking all kinds of dishes. He loved his family and was devoted to God and was known as a generous and empathetic soul.
In addition to Mr. Hames mother, he is survived by his son, Gabriel Liam; stepfather, Henry “Doyle” Nash III; his sister and brother-in-law, Heather and Chris Self from Cedartown; his brothers, Alex Hames and his fiancé, Carmen Banks of Dallas. He is also survived by many loving grandparents, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mr. Hames will have a celebration of life at a later day.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.