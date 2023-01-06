Mr. William H. Petty, 85 of Temple passed away on January 6, 2023 in a local healthcare facility.
He was born on October 28, 1937 in Madison County, Alabama the son of the late Arthur William Petty and Beulah Mae Bankston Petty.
Mr. Petty was a Member of Temple Church of Christ and a self-employed cabinet builder.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, William Russell Petty, a brother, Wayne Petty and a half-brother, Delmer Bankston.
Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Petty of Temple; brothers, Glenn Petty of Temple and Newman Petty of Tennessee.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 8, 2023 between 2-3 p.m. at the Temple Church of Christ. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Mr. Terry Langley and Mr. Josh Karr speaking. Chris Bankston, Tyler Sartin, Sean Lewis, Jamie Saylor, Jeremy Dukes and Jerry Brown will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements
