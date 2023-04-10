Mr. William Gerald Day, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. He was born in Cleburne County, Ala., on April 27, 1943, the son of the late William Otis Day and Geraldine Phillips Day.
Gerald graduated from Central High School in 1961 and served his country in the United States Army. During his career, he worked in the Building Wire Plant at Southwire for many years but ultimately opened his automobile dealership, where he worked until retirement. Gerald loved all kinds of sports and greatly enjoyed playing softball and basketball. He was an avid world traveler and a member of Cumming First United Methodist Church.
