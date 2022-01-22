William Todd George, 44, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
He was born on May 22, 1977, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of Mr. William Randy George and Catherine Elizabeth Cable Newbury.
Mr. George was in the construction industry. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his daughters, Hannah Lawrence and Aubrey Bosley, of Douglasville, and Ashley Lawrence, of Alabama; son, Will Lawrence, of Temple; brothers, Kevin and Heather George, of Villa Rica, Chad George and Shirley Ayers, of Cedartown, Christopher George and Miranda Nix, of Tallapoosa; sisters, Sandi, and spouse, Robert Caldwell, of Watkinsville; Jennifer, and spouse, Danny Brown, of Buchanan; grandson, Drew Bosley; grandmother, Frances George, of Woodstock.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-Wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
