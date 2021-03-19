William Allen Geiger, 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
He was born in Lafayette, Indiana, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 1942. Mr. Geiger was the son of the late, Orville Milton Geiger and the late, Reba Jane (Barker) Wright.
Mr. Geiger served in the U.S. Army and retired after 20 years of service. During his time in the Army, Mr. Geiger earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Valorous Unit Award, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm NCO Professional Development Ribbon, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon and the Army Good Conduct Medal. Later in life, Mr. Geiger worked for and retired from Southwire.
Survivors include two sons and one daughter-in-law, William Geiger, Jr., of Carrollton, and Jack and Leigh Thornton, of Carrollton; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Teresa and Richard Daniel, of Carrollton, Christine and Frank Garner, of Hogansville and Donna Young, of Hogansville; three brothers, David Troyer, Jim Troyer and John Troyer, all of Indiana; one sister, Judy Geiger, of Florida; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
In accordance with Mr. Geiger’s wishes, he will be cremated.
The family will be conducting a memorial service at John Tanner State Park on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 3 p.m.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute wall at www.hutchesonsmemorial
