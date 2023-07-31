William G. ‘Bill’ Sewell, Sr. was called to his heavenly home on Friday, July 28, 2023. Bill was born in Atlanta, GA on February 2, 1941, to Roy Brown Sewell, Sr. and Mary Whatley Sewell. In Atlanta as a young man, Bill met and eloped with his high school sweetheart, Anne. They were married for 53 years. However, Bill will be greatly missed by his hometown community of Bremen, GA where he and Anne raised their beloved family and Bill served as a Church, civic, business and community leader.
Bill Sewell was a faithful follower of the Lord and a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Bremen since 1962 and rarely ever missed a Sunday. In fact, Bill served as a deacon for over 45 years and served on various committees ranging from finance, steering, stewardship, etc.
Bill graduated from Westminster High School in 1959 and Auburn University in 1961. That ‘War Eagle’ passion continued throughout his life. He was engaged with the alumnae chapter in West GA and attending Auburn football games was one of his favorite pastimes. He was also an early fan of NASCAR and always remembered seeing Fireball Roberts race in Daytona. He loved the sport of driving and he loved to drive, especially his new Corvette.
As a member of the Bremen Rotary Club since August 1974, Mr. Sewell continued to serve the West Georgia community. Mr. Bill served as a mentor at Jones Elementary School. And he sincerely enjoyed his Silver Sneakers workout class and Bremen Health Club membership. After retirement and for many years, Mr. Sewell taught computer skills for continuing education at West Georgia Technical College. However, Bill’s full time career was in the family business in clothing manufacturing. He was a 50 year member of the Capital City Club in Atlanta Mr. Sewell served in various leadership positions at Sewell Mfg. Co. from 1961 to 1991. During his tenure, he established lifelong friendships and partnerships around the world. His most recent trip was to Augsburg, Germany to honor the family of a dear friend who helped to supply double knit fabric to Sewell Manufacturing. Mr. Sewell is survived by his oldest son William G. Sewell Jr., his daughter-in-law Kimberly Sewell, his son-in-law Andy Burns, granddaughters Ashley Maryanne Burns, Brittany Nicole Burns, Caroline Danielle Burns, and great granddaughter Ethel Jordyn Gonzalez, as well as the extended Sewell family. William G. Sewell was preceded in death by his beloved wife Anne Davis Sewell, his daughter Mary Sewell Burns (Mikki), and his son John Davis Sewell, as well as his brother Roy Brown Sewell, Jr. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home and Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at FBC Bremen. His celebration of life service will be held at noon at FBC Bremen, and a covered dish meal will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Mr. Sewell will be cremated; therefore, the family will hold a private graveside service at Forest Lawn at later date.
Pallbearers are Shelley Carter Davis, Daryl Dyas, Carl Ray Sewell Jr., Carl Ray Sewell III, Robin Worley, and Mitch Dennis. Honorary Pallbearers are the Men’s Adult IV Sunday School Class of FBC Bremen and Deacons.
To plant a tree in memory of William Sewell, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
