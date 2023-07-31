William G. ‘Bill’ Sewell, Sr. was called to his heavenly home on Friday, July 28, 2023. Bill was born in Atlanta, GA on February 2, 1941, to Roy Brown Sewell, Sr. and Mary Whatley Sewell. In Atlanta as a young man, Bill met and eloped with his high school sweetheart, Anne. They were married for 53 years. However, Bill will be greatly missed by his hometown community of Bremen, GA where he and Anne raised their beloved family and Bill served as a Church, civic, business and community leader.

Bill Sewell was a faithful follower of the Lord and a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Bremen since 1962 and rarely ever missed a Sunday. In fact, Bill served as a deacon for over 45 years and served on various committees ranging from finance, steering, stewardship, etc.

