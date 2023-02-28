William Eugene “Bill” Sammon died peacefully on February 27, 2023. He was 86 years old. Known by all for his optimism, wit, and loyalty, he had a ready smile for everyone he met and had friends from all over the country.
Bill was born in Madison, Wisconsin, and grew up the second of four children on the Great Lakes Naval Base north of Chicago. He was class president and a standout football player at Lake Forest High School, going on to play a year at Colorado State. He liked to talk about how football changed in the 50’s with the advent of plastic helmets and facemasks. He remained a fan of football, basketball, and baseball, particularly the Chicago Cubs and any sport played by the Wisconsin Badgers.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy like his two brothers Jim and Mike. He was named Honor Man of his boot camp class at Great Lakes and assigned as a Radarman aboard the USS English (DD-696). His naval service and time aboard the English were always a tremendous source of pride for him, particularly because he served alongside his brother Jim. He was active throughout his life in the USS English shipmates association, serving as its president for several years. It was during his Navy years that his sister Mary Ellen encouraged her friend Deanne to be pen pals with her brother Bill. They were married soon after.
An early decision in their marriage that would come to define their lives was to move to Carrollton GA in 1968. They often said how they immediately felt at home in Carrollton and in the Clem community.
He was a graduate of Bradley University in Civil Engineering and specialized in construction. A registered Professional Engineer in 26 states, his career saw the building of facilities for the Gemini and Apollo space programs with McDonnell-Douglas, several of the earliest industrial buildings of Southwire, and hundreds of Lowe’s stores and distribution centers. Bill was a charter member of the Construction Division of the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers and was instrumental in writing standards and testing criteria for building construction professionals statewide.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Deanne. Bill and Dee were deeply devoted to each other. They were a team in everything they did, and it was rare to see one without the other. Their service to others knew no bounds, whether fundraising for Central High School, distributing food at the East Alabama food pantry, volunteering for service projects at church, or visiting the sick.
He and Deanne spent 18 years in North Wilkesboro, NC, where they hosted their seven grandchildren individually for a week every summer. He and Deanne retired in 2002, building a house on Lake Wedowee which produced many lasting family memories. He pulled hundreds of fish out of that lake.
He is survived by his children Sheila (Craig), Brian (Lynne), John (Sherry) and Tom (Christy) along with grandchildren Steven, Ann Marie (Chad), Daniel, Venice (Will), Ryan, Meredith (Clint), and Will. His great-grandson James Wethern was a great joy to Bill toward the end of his life.
Visitation is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. on Thursday March 2 at Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton with rosary to follow. Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday March 3 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Carrollton. Interment will be in Our Lady of Help Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post #143.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
