William Sammon
William Eugene “Bill” Sammon died peacefully on February 27, 2023. He was 86 years old. Known by all for his optimism, wit, and loyalty, he had a ready smile for everyone he met and had friends from all over the country.

Bill was born in Madison, Wisconsin, and grew up the second of four children on the Great Lakes Naval Base north of Chicago. He was class president and a standout football player at Lake Forest High School, going on to play a year at Colorado State. He liked to talk about how football changed in the 50’s with the advent of plastic helmets and facemasks. He remained a fan of football, basketball, and baseball, particularly the Chicago Cubs and any sport played by the Wisconsin Badgers.

Service information

Mar 2
Visitation
Thursday, March 2, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Mar 3
Funeral Mass
Friday, March 3, 2023
11:30AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
210 Old Center Point Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
