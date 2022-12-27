Mr. William E. Smith, age 87, of Bremen, GA died on December 20, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Antioch Baptist Church Bremen, 715 Tallapoosa St. Bremen, GA 30110. Viewing will be Wednesday December 28, 2022 from 2-7 PM at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
