William Chester Wilkes, Jr. aged 83, of Waco, passed away on January 14, 2023.
Services will be conducted on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home, with Minister Chad Dollahite officiating. Inurnment will be in Waco Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
The family requests in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to Sacred Journey Hospice, 138 Peach Drive, McDonough, Georgia, 30253.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.