William "Big" Meigs

Mr. William Randolph “Randy” Meigs, known to most as “BIG,” 75, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Mr. Meigs was born on June 28, 1945, in Carrollton, the son of the late-Kermit “Bill” Meigs and -Ollie Mae Smith Meigs. After serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, he received an Honorable Discharge and then attended West Georgia College, graduating with a degree in business. He then began his career in sales. He worked for Trintex in Bowdon, Georgia, and then worked for Ace products. He retired in 2014 from TOMCO Systems where he worked in USDA Pathogen Management.
Mr. Meigs was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, attended the Linda Haney Sunday School Class, and was a former member of the Carrollton Jaycees. Above all his favorite hobby was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Sandra Meigs; daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Brandon Haynie of Johns Creek, Georgia, Kim and Dan Rajczyk of Carrollton; grandchildren, Jack Rajczyk, Anna Leigh Haynie, Carter Jane Haynie; sister, Brenda Hudson, brothers, Jerome Meigs, David Meigs along with several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents Mr. Meigs was preceded in death by three brothers, J.M. Meigs, Donald Meigs, and Ronald Meigs.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Allen officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church from noon until the service hour.
Honorary pallbearers will be George Pope, Harris Holmes, Rick Smith, D.J. Perkins, David Pollard, and Dr. Joe Parrish.
Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #143.
Flowers will be accepted, or those who desire may make memorial contributions to the Tabernacle Baptist Church General Fund, 150 Tabernacle Drive, Carrollton, 30117.
Messages of condolences for the family may be offered at www.almonfuneral
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.