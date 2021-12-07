William Barry Vaughn, 78, of Brunswick, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Dacula, Georgia.
A graveside service will be held a Hillcrest Cemetery, Villa Rica, Georgia, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.
Barry was born in Villa Rica to James Henry Vaughn and Sybil Pearl Gentry Vaughn on June 2, 1943.
He graduated from Villa Rica High School, Class of 1961. He attended West Georgia College and the University of Georgia before entering the U.S. Army. As a chief warrant officer, he was a Rotary Wing pilot in the Vietnam War from 1967 — 1968 and received the Nation Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and tow Overseas Service Bars. After the war, Barry worked as a pilot and law enforcement officer with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in Brunswick.
Barry is survived by his daughters; Christy Futch, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Amy Cox, of Flowery Branch, Georgia and sons-in-law, Tim Futch and Jon Cox; grandchildren, Gracie, Annie, David, and Hannah; sister, Shirley Wellborn, of Atlanta, and brother-in-law, Steve Wellborn; niece and nephew, Tiffany Held and Eric Wilson and their families.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Jackson Vaughn; his parents, and brother, Richard Vaughn.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Arbor Terrace at Hamilton Mill and Agape Hospice Care of Georgia for their compassion and excellent care.
