William “Barry” Beavers

Mr. William “Barry” Beavers, age 73 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. He was born Aug. 20, 1950, in Newnan, Georgia, the son of the late W. Dan Beavers and the late Barbara Powers Beavers.

He graduated from Central High, Class of 1968, and attended West Georgia College before serving his country in the United States Air Force. Barry was a faithful member of River Rock Community Church in Roopville and served in ministry until his health failed him.

