Mr. William “Barry” Beavers, age 73 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. He was born Aug. 20, 1950, in Newnan, Georgia, the son of the late W. Dan Beavers and the late Barbara Powers Beavers.
He graduated from Central High, Class of 1968, and attended West Georgia College before serving his country in the United States Air Force. Barry was a faithful member of River Rock Community Church in Roopville and served in ministry until his health failed him.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory daughter, Amanda Beavers Garner; son & daughter-in-law, William Matthew & Candice Beavers; sisters & brother-in-law, Peggy Farmer and Genia & James Kingston; grandchildren, Camille & Taylor Mecsko, Corey Poole, Derek Poole, and Layla Garner; and a great-grandchild to arrive in April 2024.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Curtis Costley officiating. Interment will follow in Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Matthew Beavers, Corey Poole, Derek Poole, and Rex Dukes.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
