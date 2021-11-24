Mr. William Alexander “Alex” Gray, 37, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, was given a healed body, as he was surrounded by his family on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1984, to Mitch and Diane Gray. Alex’s entrance into the world set the stage for the full life he lived. Dr. Rick Martin, in Carrollton, learned of an interventional study being done at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. Mitch and Diane were accepted into the study and Alex was to be born in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in late September or early October. Alex, however, had his own plan. He would be the first baby born in Georgia that had already had two surgeries.
Other than his family and friends, Alex’s next love was his service dog, Ricky. He didn’t go many places without a Coke in his hand and Ricky in his lap.
Alex was the strongest and most courageous person, who took his odds and limitations as a personal challenge. Known for his famous hugs and contagious smile, he was pure love and joy. Alex never scored a touchdown, never hit a homerun, and never made a layup. But to his family, he was the real Hall of Famer, who made this world a better place.
Alex is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Mitchell Gray Jr.; and grandparents, Mary Lou Hanson and Ralph and Edna Gray.
He is survived by his parents, Mitch and Diane Gray, of Tallapoosa; sisters and brothers-in-law, LaDonna and Jeff Reece, of Dallas, Georgia, and Elizabeth and Stuart Herrin, of Carrollton, Georgia; grandfather, George Hanson, of Tallapoosa; niece and nephew, Nikkole Reece and Jacob Reece.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Tallapoosa with the Rev. Roland Brown, the Rev. Mike Casey, and the Rev. Marcus Merritt officiating. Music will be provided by M.J. Hendricker and Geoffrey Harden. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Stuart Herrin, Jeff Reece, Seth Cain, Ricky Cain, Randy Patterson and Chris “Bernie” Collins. Honorary pallbearers will be Denver Morgan, Josh McCorsley, Jacob Reece, Steve Gradick, Andy Micacchione, and all of the coaching staff from West Georgia.
Interment will follow in Steadman Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family asks that everyone attending the funeral dress as Alex loved to, in your favorite blue jeans and West Georgia colors or attire.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
