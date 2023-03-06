Mr. Wilford Dennis Pilcher, Jr. , 60 of Bowdon, GA passed away, March 2, 2023.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March, 9, 2023 from 12 P.M. until 2 P.M. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Wilford Pilcher, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Videos
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- NFL reinstates Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley
- Twofold Marketing bring big business strategy to Small Businesses
- Not it: Chiefs inform LT Orlando Brown Jr. no tag in 2023
- Child influencers have ignored regulations on unhealthy food promo: study
- Scary Trend in Athens. Colon Cancer Diagnosis Soaring in Younger Americans
- Scary Trend in Atlanta. Colon Cancer Diagnosis Soaring in Younger Americans
- Scary Trend in Albany. Colon Cancer Diagnosis Soaring in Younger Americans
- Scary Trend in Rome. Colon Cancer Diagnosis Soaring in Younger Americans
Most Popular
Articles
- Three dead in Bremen Fire
- Bremen Child dies in tragic accident
- Alabama man sentenced to life
- HCSO busts two more alleged drug dealers
- Five indicted for bid-rigging in Douglas
- Ralph Van Pelt, Sr.
- A true renaissance man
- Clarence Henderson case dismissed after 73 years
- HSCO arrests eighth drug dealer in 2 months
- H.L. McCright
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.