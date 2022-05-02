A varied presentation ranging from bears, skunks, bats, and golden eagles to preferred habitats, prescribed fires, and pyromaniacs caught the attention of Carrollton Kiwanis Club members last Friday when wildlife biologist Jonathan Stober of the U.S. Forest Service spoke at the weekly civic club gathering.
"Our forests are extremely important to civilization in so many ways," Jonathan Stober said as he listed a litany of forest elements that are vital to the preservation of life on our planet.
Stober, who has been a wildlife biologist for the past 12 years, spoke about the most commonly known and obvious attributes of forestland such as timber and its multitude of uses in construction and thousands of other products. He also cited the critical importance of maintaining large tracks of forested areas as a means of sequestering carbon emissions by deferring timber harvests.
In effect, forest lands are a "storage bank" for carbon, Stober explained, and keep the element from being heavily emitted into the atmosphere. Carbon emissions, he noted, are a primary factor in climate change, according to the majority of scientists throughout the world.
"Without our forests and the plant life and wildlife that they sustain, what you see around you would be vastly different, and life itself as we know it would eventually cease to exist," he stated.
Stober said that landowners with large forest areas can monetize their property, not just for timber sales, but also for the burgeoning field of carbon sequestration.
"There are companies, such as NCX, for example, that will pay landowners to refrain from cutting their timber and maintain the land on an annual contract to sequester the carbon that is emitted," he explained.
"It's really that vital," Stober emphasized.
Stober also noted the importance of "controlled burns" and the role they play in maintaining the balance of nature.
"Prescribed fire is less of a vaccine than a booster, like flu shots that are needed on a regular basis," he said.
Also known as hazard reduction burning, backfire, and burn off, prescribed fire is a form of forest management, farming, prairie restoration and greenhouse gas abatement.
"It is also one of our most effective tools in mitigating the intensity and spread of wildfires by reducing those fuels that would otherwise be available for a wildfire to intensify and spread," Stober explained.
"Simply, wildfires that burn in areas where fuels have been reduced by prescribed fire cause less damage and are easier to control," he said.
"Fire can be good or bad, depends on how you use it," Stober added.
He noted that the U.S. Forest Service has hired psychologists to come to the southeast and coach forest service personnel on the psychology of the "southern person, a few of whom are basically pyromaniacs," he said.
Many woodland fires are intentionally started, according to Stober.
Stober also spoke of wildlife and the critical importance that forestland plays in the sustainability of life as a whole during his remarks to the Kiwanis Club. He particularly cited the golden eagle.
"We have captured and released a number of them after a tiny transponder was attached to them which enables us track their migration habits," he explained.
"Unfortunately, we have learned that many of them are killed when they fly into areas where the huge wind turbines are located during their annual migration trek to and from Canada," Stober said.
During their approximate 1,900-mile journey from the southeast to the arctic, on many occasions wind farms are temporarily shutdown for short periods of time in March and October to mitigate the losses.
