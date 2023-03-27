The Villa Rica Wildcats hosted the Mays Raiders in 5A Region 5 play Friday afternoon. The Villa Rica girls came into the game with an 11-3 record and the boys came in with 10-2-2. Both teams were looking to extend their four game win streak to five.
GirlsThe Wildcats did not take long to get the scoring started as freshman Cheyenne Mayfield put the ball in the back of the net just three minutes into the game en route to an 11-0 half time mercy rule over the Raiders.
When asked what he was able to take away from a one sided game, Coach Tracey Coslin said, “It is just a matter of us trying to move the ball around, keep our touches on it, make sure that we hold possession and just try to get better each game.”
The Wildcats had nine different players get on the scoresheet in just 40 minutes against the Raiders. The goal scorers included another goal from 5A region 5 leading goal scorer freshman Hayden Glover who played just a handful of minutes, junior Mia Bonner and senior Bethany New both netting a brace, and junior defender Roniya Elliot scoring her first goal for the Wildcats.
Despite it being the ninth goal of the game for the Wildcats, Elliot received loud cheers for her goal from the stands, the Villa Rica bench and the mob of teammates that rushed to celebrate with her. When asked about the cheers Coslin said, “She’s a great kid, love her to death. She played flag football for me. This is her first time playing soccer so having her come out here and score was pretty special.”
The Villa Rica girls pick up region play Tuesday night hosting the Lithia Springs Lions and close out their regular season Thursday as they take on Chapel Hill in a decisive region matchup. Coach Coslin talked about the importance of Thursday’s matchup saying, “We are really fighting for positioning so the Lithia game is really gonna be important and Chapel Hill if we win that we play a home playoff game, so we are trying to keep our edge on there but go game by game.
Boys
The Villa Rica boys got off to a slow start against the raiders and were helped by a handball in the box from a Mays defender with 26 minutes left in the first half that gave the Wildcats a penalty kick. Senior Michah Alba stepped up to the penalty spot and fired it past the keeper to get the Wildcats off the mark in a 7-0 win over the Raiders.
Micah Alba went on to double the Wildcats lead just three minutes into the second half. Micah Alba covered almost every spot on the field over the 80 minutes that he played. Whether it was tracking back on defense, playing an integral part of the Villa Rica build up play by advancing the ball on both the left and right wing and also finding himself in the middle at times playing the ball out the wingers overlapping or sliding in passes between the Raiders defenders.
Head Coach Kenny Thompson spoke highly of midfielder Micah Alba, “He is a senior and I’m gonna miss him. He is our heart and soul and that is the reason he plays here. Last year he was one of my captains. Captain again this year and he was the MVP last year so he is the engine. Even when he loses the ball he does a good job of getting it back.
Besides Mical Alba, freshman Larry Roblero and junior Jesse Whaley both also had a brace and junior Nathan Duffy closed things out scoring the seventh and final goal of the night. Sophomore Nolan Alba assisted a pair of goals and the other four Wildcat assists were split up among sophomore Kenneth Thompson III and juniors Luke Rafiq, Lovesson Placide, and Jesse Whaley.
Thompson was disappointed with his team’s finishing in front of goal. When asked what was said during halftime while the score was just 1-0 he said, “Score. We got to put the ball in the back of the net and before I even walked off I looked to see what our shots on goal were and it was seven to zero. I knew eventually we just had to get one in the post.”
The Villa Rica boys will also be hosting Lithia Springs Tuesday followed by Chapel Hill on Thursday. The Wildcats currently sit in third in 5A Region 5 with Lithia Springs below in fourth and undefeated Chapel Hill currently second in the region. If Villa Rica beat both Lithia and Villa Rica they will host the first round of the 5A state playoffs.w
