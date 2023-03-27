Olivia Thompson

Villa Rica’s Olivia Thompson strikes the ball during a recent game.

 BY NOAH SCHROYER

The Villa Rica Wildcats hosted the Mays Raiders in 5A Region 5 play Friday afternoon. The Villa Rica girls came into the game with an 11-3 record and the boys came in with 10-2-2. Both teams were looking to extend their four game win streak to five.

GirlsThe Wildcats did not take long to get the scoring started as freshman Cheyenne Mayfield put the ball in the back of the net just three minutes into the game en route to an 11-0 half time mercy rule over the Raiders.

