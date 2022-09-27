Villa Rica softball overcame an early deficit to win 5-2 in a non-region contest with Cartersville on Monday.
As of Monday, the Lady Wildcats have a record of 16-3 with a perfect 12-0 region record. Villa Rica only has three losses on the season, two of which were to area opponents Heard County and Bremen, the other being to Calhoun.
In Monday’s game, the Cartersville Hurricanes went up 1-0 in the top of the first as Kiley Arnold hit a home run over left field.
That would be Cartersville’s last lead of the night, however, as the Lady Wildcats racked up three runs in the bottom of the first frame to take what would be a permanent lead, featuring an RBI single by Emily Ferro and a sacrifice bunt by Olivia Wooten.
Cartersville would later score on a passed ball later in the game to cut Villa Rica’s lead to 3-2, but the region-leading Wildcats would find two runs on two Hurricane errors in the sixth inning to seal their victory at a score of 5-2.
Toree Wofford pitched a full seven-inning game for Villa Rica, allowing five hits while striking out eight and walking five. Wofford also led the team at the plate with two hits on three at-bats.
In total, Villa Rica had seven hits on 24 at-bats with just two strikeouts batting from Cartersville pitcher Ava Perkins.
Following Tuesday’s region matchup with Chapel Hill, Villa Rica will be in action again on Thursday in another region matchup at home against Creekside. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.
