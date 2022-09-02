Friday’s home opener at Villa Rica pitted two teams looking for their first win of 2022.
It was the Villa Rica Wildcats that persevered with a 29-17 over the Northgate Vikings
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 11:42 pm
Friday’s home opener at Villa Rica pitted two teams looking for their first win of 2022.
It was the Villa Rica Wildcats that persevered with a 29-17 over the Northgate Vikings
After watching the second of two big touchdown pass plays evaporate a lead they had enjoyed all night, the Villa Rica Wildcats needed a score and a stop. They got three scores in the fourth quarter.
Quess Dunson’s 23-yard run with 7:35 to go in the game was the first part of the equation.
The Wildcats’ defense not only got a stop but forced a safety a minute and 22 seconds later putting the Cats up by six.
Jaiden Terry’s 12-yard TD run at the 2:40 mark that capped the ensuing drive after the free kick put Villa Rica up enough to force the Vikings to need two touchdowns to win.
Northgate didn’t get the chance after Villa Rica recovered an onside kick to seal the win.
The Wildcats got off to a great start very early.
A soaking rain proved advantageous immediately when Northgate fumbled on the first play from scrimmage at the Vikings’ eight.
That happened after the Vikings’ return man slipped on the wet turf after catching the game’s opening kickoff at the seven.
Devon Barnes capitalized with the game’s first touchdown form seven yards out. With just 45 seconds gone in the game, the Cats were up 7-0.
The Cats looked comfortable until the final seconds of the first quarter.
Instead of letting the clock expire, the Vikings decided to run a final play. On that final play, Tyon Williams caught a 44-yard TD pass from Colin Meehan to tie the game at 7-7.
Villa Rica answered with a methodical drive that ate nearly half of the second quarter clock but ended with a fumble at the Northgate 12.
That’s where the Vikings took over, but couldn’t get anything going.
The Cats looked stalled late in the half as well, until Micah Alba, Jr. took a fake punt at midfield to Northgate’s 26.
That led to 1-yard TD by Terry with 18 seconds to go in the half.
Northgate got a 42-yard field goal from Nick Troemel after a personal foul penalty on Villa Rica’s defense on the half’s final play gave the Vikings an untimed down.
Villa Rica’s lead was trimmed to 14-10 at halftime.
Williams caught another Meehan pass, 59 yards for his second touchdown of the night. The extra point put the Vikings up 17-14 with 3:28 to go in the third quarter.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.